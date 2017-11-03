Mitch wants to forge own path in farming

ON THE JOB: Mitch Brimblecombe was recognised for his work for Qualipac.

FOR farmers who have been working the land for a number of decades, it can be difficult taking on advice and instruction from a 20-year-old lad.

It is something Qualipac's Mitch Brimblecombe has had to learn to handle since taking on his role with the vegetable producers in early 2016.

"I just have to be cautious of how I do that. I can imagine it would be difficult for them to, not take orders as such, but listen to me harp on about different stuff,” Mr Brimblecombe said.

"So I just have to be very wary of that and work side by side with them as much as I can.”

Mr Brimblecombe oversees Qualipac's operations in the Darling Downs, keeping an eye on farms in Jondaryan, Allora and Inglewood.

He was recognised for his work with the Young Supervisor/Manager of the Year Award at the Lockyer Valley Business, Training and Apprenticeship Awards.

"It's a bit of an honour you know, all your hard work you put in and, not that you need recognition, but it's just nice to know that, especially from my employer, they recognise that and are appreciative of that,” he said.

"There's a lot of older people in the industry who, if I say I'm a 20 year old and I'm looking after a block of dirt, they're going to say 'no you're not.'

"That's all part of it, I think.”

He is a fourth-generation farmer and, with the family farm in Forest Hill leased to Qualipac, it seemed like a natural move.

Working with the Qualischefskis has been an invaluable learning experience during the past two years.

"It's one thing to stay at home on your family farm but you really don't broaden your horizons if you're just stuck in a generational way of working,” he said.

"I was meant to do some study at uni but I spent some time overseas after school and, after that, I figured out that study wasn't really for me... it worked out pretty well.”

But he still has a long way to go.

"I've certainly got a lot to learn from the older generation, I'll tell you that,” he said.