Mistreated dogs found with matted fur and rotting teeth
Four dogs suffered with severely matted fur, mouth infections and ingrown nails in a shocking case of animal cruelty.
The RSPCA rescued the mistreated cavalier King Charles spaniels from a squalid property in country SA in May leading to the dogs' owner last week pleading guilty to 13 counts of ill treatment of an animal.
The RSPCA said two dogs had more than 20 rotten teeth removed and one of the dog's nails were so ingrown they pierced its footpad leading to infection.
The dogs needed intensive veterinary care, which is ongoing for one dog.
RSPCA SA chief veterinarian Dr Brad Ward said the case should serve as a "wake-up call" for people wanting a dog that required significant grooming.
"All dogs require regular washing and grooming to keep their skin and coats healthy, but some breeds have greater grooming needs than others," he said.
"Though they are very attractive dogs, cavalier spaniels definitely fall into that latter category and anyone thinking of getting a long-coated breed like that needs to seriously weigh up the time required for washing, clipping and grooming."
The dog owner received a three-month suspended prison sentence with a $500 good-behaviour bond. She was banned from having animals for five years.
The dogs were adopted into new homes.