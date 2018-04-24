Mistakes come back to bite Gatton Hawks against Bears

ON THE RUN: Daniel Jennings looks to pass to a team mate as the Gatton Hawks were defeated 30-14 loss to the Oakey Bears at Trevor Mickleborough oval on Saturday night.

ON THE RUN: Daniel Jennings looks to pass to a team mate as the Gatton Hawks were defeated 30-14 loss to the Oakey Bears at Trevor Mickleborough oval on Saturday night. Ann Bichel

RUGBY LEAGUE: The Gatton Hawks were their own worst enemy on Saturday night as mistakes allowed Oakey to gain control and record the upset of the season so far, in a 30-14 win at Trevor Mickleborough Oval.

The Bears started well by monopolising the ball and soon raced away to a 12-0 lead after two tries in the opening 15 minutes.

The Hawks responded well from the early setback, crossing three times in quick succession via Daniel Marsh, Austin Jennings and Tye Gray.

But that would be the last time Gatton would get on the scoreboard for the night.

Oakey edged ahead just before the interval with another try and then carried on where it left off, grabbing another just a few minutes into the second.

Continually giving the ball away allowed the home side to dictate proceedings and they held strong defensively, while adding one more try, to secure a 30-14 win.

Coach Shaun Hobson said, despite the upset, the result was not a shock after Oakey's strong display last weekend against defending premier Dalby.

"We're just dropping too much footy at the moment,” Hobson said.

"You drop too much footy, you're just giving the other team possession.

"When you're defending and defending and defending, well you're giving other teams opportunities to score and good teams take it and they took it.”

Hobson believed the talent in his side would start to shine soon after just one win from the opening four games.

"I've got full confidence in the boys, we'll fight our way out of this,” he said.

"One or two losses isn't going to change my opinion of the footy side I've got. I'm very confident that we'll start playing the footy that we can shortly.”

Reserve grade has continued its strong start to the season with a 60-0 thrashing of its Oakey counterparts.

The Hawks battled hard to keep their opponents scoreless and raced in 10 tries to eight different scorers, with Callum Woolacott bagging a hat-trick.

A dominant first half put Gatton's second division side on course for victory as it put 30 points on Oakey in the opening term.

Gatton added one more after the break to put the final nail in the coffin of a 36-4 win, pushing the side up to second on the table.

It is the club's youngest side which is leading the way, with the Under 18s keeping their perfect 2018 record intact following a 38-20 result.