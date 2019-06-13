Menu
MISSING WOMAN: Police hold concerns for Ms Armstrong's welfare as the behaviour is 'out of character'.
MISSING: Woman's car found parked on side of highway

13th Jun 2019

POLICE are urging community members to help locate a 26-year-old Fernvale woman who was reported missing this morning.

Tamika Armstrong was last seen at about 8pm on Wednesday, June 12 when she left an address on Parkwood Street in Fernvale.

Police said Ms Armstrong's behaviour was out of character and they were concerned for her welfare.

Ms Armstrong is described to be about 165cm tall, slim build and has brown hair and green eyes.

She was last seen wearing a dark blue t-shirt and black leggings.

Ms Armstrong was travelling in a white Nissan Patrol which was located on the Brisbane Valley Hwy at approximately 5.30am this morning.

Police urge anyone with information to contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, by calling 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day.

Quote this reference number: QP1901141330

