Jade Brown, 31, of Plainland, has been reported missing.
MISSING: woman reported missing from Plainland

Ali Kuchel
by
17th Feb 2019 8:46 PM

A LAIDLEY woman has been reported missing.

Jade Brown, 31, was last seen near Pioneer Street in Laidley, about 7pm on February 14.

Police are appealing for public help to locate the woman.

Police are concerned for her welfare as she has a medical condition.

Jade is described as Caucasian in appearance, is about 168cm tall and of a solid build with brown hair and green eyes.

She was last seen wearing a pair of grey coloured shorts and a black singlet.

Anyone with information is urged cal call Crimestoppers on 1800 333 000.

