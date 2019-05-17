Menu
Login
A teenager is missing from the Ipswich area.
A teenager is missing from the Ipswich area. Contributed
Breaking

MISSING: Teenager missing from Ipswich

Navarone Farrell
by
17th May 2019 2:42 PM

POLICE are appealing for public assistance to help locate a 16-year-old boy reported missing from Ipswich.

He was last seen at Cameron Park, Brisbane Rd on February 7.

Police and family hold concerns for his safety and well-being.

The boy, has been living an itinerant lifestyle and couch surfing, has associates in the Ipswich and Booval areas.

He is described as Caucasian, 165cm tall, slim build, fair complexion, brown hair, and brown eyes.

Anyone who may have seen him or knows of his whereabouts is urged to contact police.

ipswich missing persons qps
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    WHERE TO VOTE: Find out where you can make your vote count

    WHERE TO VOTE: Find out where you can make your vote count

    News Haven't polled yet? Find where where you can vote in both the Lockyer Valley and Somerset regions

    • 17th May 2019 2:01 PM
    Annual car event drives several huge sales

    Annual car event drives several huge sales

    News At least three vintage cars changed hands

    Holly gets promoted to mayor before graduating school

    Holly gets promoted to mayor before graduating school

    News Ever wondered what it is like to be mayor? Just ask this 16-year-old

    Business owner uses basic concept to continue success

    Business owner uses basic concept to continue success

    News Gary and his father used their experience to do almost any job.