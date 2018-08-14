Menu
Login
News

FOUND: Police locate teen girl last seen in Toowoomba

13th Aug 2018 4:35 PM | Updated: 14th Aug 2018 3:13 AM

UPDATE: Police have located a 14-year-old girl safe and well after she was reported missing from South Toowoomba.

The media and public are thanked for their help.

EARLIER: POLICE are appealing for public assistance to help locate a 14-year-old girl reported missing from South Toowoomba.

The girl (pictured below) was last seen at an address on Talbot St on Sunday and has not been seen by friends or family since.

Police are appealing for public assistance to help locate a 14-year-old girl reported missing from South Toowoomba.The girl (pictured) was last seen at an address on Talbot Street on Sunday, August 12 and has not been seen by friends or family since.Police hold concerns for the girl's welfare due to her age.The girl is described as Caucasian in appearance with shoulder-length light-brown hair and blue eyes.Anyone with information about the girl's location is urged to contact police.
Police are appealing for public assistance to help locate a 14-year-old girl reported missing from South Toowoomba.The girl (pictured) was last seen at an address on Talbot Street on Sunday, August 12 and has not been seen by friends or family since.Police hold concerns for the girl's welfare due to her age.The girl is described as Caucasian in appearance with shoulder-length light-brown hair and blue eyes.Anyone with information about the girl's location is urged to contact police. Contributed

Police hold concerns for the girl's welfare due to her age.

The girl is described as Caucasian in appearance with shoulder-length light-brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information about the girl's location is urged to contact police.

missing girl toowoomba
Toowoomba Chronicle

Top Stories

    Gatton Hawks surge into next round of finals

    Gatton Hawks surge into next round of finals

    News The hunt for silverware continues.

    Frustration leads to tailgating increase on our roads

    Frustration leads to tailgating increase on our roads

    News Tailgating named most annoying road behaviour

    Replacements aren't a bridge too far in Somerset

    Replacements aren't a bridge too far in Somerset

    News There are now only 11 council owned timber road bridges.

    Local Partners