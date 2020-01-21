Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
The search will recommence at first light on Tuesday morning.
The search will recommence at first light on Tuesday morning. Frank Redward
News

Missing tourist feared to have drowned off Coffs Coast beach

Matt Deans
by
20th Jan 2020 6:00 PM | Updated: 21st Jan 2020 2:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN, aged in his 20s, who is believed to be an Argentinian national is missing off a Coffs Coast beach. 

Police have been told he was swimming with friends on Mullaway Beach this afternoon when the 22-year-old became caught in a rip near rocks.

A friend went to the man's aid in an attempt to rescue him; however, was unsuccessful and he has not been seen since, police said.

The friend made it back to the beach safely and emergency services were alerted by bystanders around 5.30pm.

Officers from Coffs/Clarence Police District attended and commenced a search for the man, assisted by the Marine Area Command, Surf Lifesavers, Volunteer Marine Rescue and the Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter.

The search was unable to find the man and will resume at first light.  

Photos
View Gallery
The Westpac Rescue Helicopter crew scan the water off Mullaway Beach this evening searching for signs of the missing swimmer.
The Westpac Rescue Helicopter crew scan the water off Mullaway Beach this evening searching for signs of the missing swimmer. Westpac Rescue Helicoper

More Stories

Show More
beach coffs coast drowning mullaway nsw search rescue
Coffs Coast Advocate

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Two people transported to hospital after multi-vehicle crash

        premium_icon Two people transported to hospital after multi-vehicle crash

        News Paramedics have transported two people to Gatton hospital.

        BOUNTIES: Feral pigs under fire as hunters cash in on pests

        premium_icon BOUNTIES: Feral pigs under fire as hunters cash in on pests

        News A feral pig bounty spearheaded by the Somerset Council have gone off with a bang...

        New tech project at council to save tens of thousands

        premium_icon New tech project at council to save tens of thousands

        Environment Reaping the benefits of renewable energy.

        WATER SECURITY: Study underway to secure future resources

        WATER SECURITY: Study underway to secure future resources

        News Growers are pleading for additional water as study bridges the gap.