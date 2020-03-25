MISSING: Public urged to help find Esk man

POLICE SEARCH: Missing Esk man Jene Cunningham was last seen by family at his residence on Factory Lane on Sunday.

POLICE are urging the public to help in the search for an Esk man who has been missing since Sunday, March 22.

Jene Cunningham, 59, was last seen by his family at his home on Factory Lane, Esk, about 8.30am.

He is caucasian, is of a solid build and has brown hair and eyes.

Police and family hold concern for Jene's safety, as his disappearance and lack of contact with family is out of character.

It is believed he may be travelling in his car, a grey 2013 Hyundai i40 with Queensland registration 392 XNV.

Police are appealing to Jene, or anyone who knows where he is, to come forward.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, by calling 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day.

Quote this reference number: QP2000587791