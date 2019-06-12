MISSING: Police suspect the man could be in Bundamba
POLICE are appealing for public assistance to help locate a 23-year-old man reported missing from Logan.
Tye Beeching was last seen at a Waterford address around 2.30pm and could be travelling in the Bundamba area.
Police hold concerns for Tye's welfare as he suffers from a medical condition.
He is Caucasian, approximately 170cm tall with a slight build, short brown hair, brown moustache and goatee.
Anyone with any information in relation to his whereabouts is urged to contact police.