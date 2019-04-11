MISSING: Police searching for two Lockyer Valley boys

POLICE are seeking public assistance to help locate two missing boys from the Lockyer Valley.

The boys aged 12 and 15, were last seen at 9pm on Tuesday, April 9, on Ma Ma Creek-Gatton Road at Gatton.

The boys have stolen a car and driven to Brisbane, where police have located the vehicle later that night in Fortitude Valley.

Police believe the boys are heading to the Lockyer Valley.

The 12-year-old is described as Aboriginal, approximately 130cm tall, medium build, brown hair, brown eyes, blue t-shirt, black and red hooded jumper, fawn coloured long pants and brown shoes.

The 15-year-old is described as Aboriginal, approximately 155cm tall, slight build, brown hair and brown eyes

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is urged to contact police by calling Crimestoppers on 1800 333 000.