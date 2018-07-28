Menu
Missing man Tom McGuinness. Picture: Supplied
News

What happened to Tom McGuinness?

by Sophie Chirgwin
28th Jul 2018 5:27 PM

POLICE hold grave concerns for a young Brisbane man who disappeared while en route to work.

Tom McGuinness, 26, left a Thorpe St, Kalinga, address on Friday and was planning on travelling to an inner Brisbane City university campus to sit an exam before heading to work.

His family spoke with him on the phone at 7:45am, but he later failed to show up at work that afternoon.

Officers and family hold grave concerns for his safety as it is out of character, and he suffers from an illness which requires medication.

Mr McGuinness is Caucasian with a slim build, about 180cm tall with blonde hair.

Police believe he was driving a white 2004 Kia Cerato hatchback at the time of his disappearance.

If you see it, or Mr McGuinness, phone Policelink on 131 444.

