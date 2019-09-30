Menu
Login
A teenage girl was reported missing from Karalee early Saturday morning.
A teenage girl was reported missing from Karalee early Saturday morning. Contributed
News

MISSING PERSON: 16-year-old missing from quiet suburb

Navarone Farrell
by
29th Sep 2019 12:34 PM

Police are appealing for public assistance to locate a 16-year-old girl reported missing in the Ipswich area since early Saturday morning.

The girl (pictured) was last seen leaving an address on Essex Street, Karalee around 3am however has not been heard from since.

Police and family hold concerns for her welfare as her disappearance is out of character. The girl is described as Caucasian, around 165cm tall with a slim build, fair complexion, long blonde hair and blue eyes.

She was wearing a grey cotton hooded jumper with grey tracksuit pants. Anyone who may have seen the girl or know her whereabouts is urged to come forward.

missing person
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    Financial Group offer praise for business awards

    Financial Group offer praise for business awards

    News They were titled best business in 2015, and have since set the bar high for local standards

    More solar projects investigated for green initiative

    More solar projects investigated for green initiative

    Council News Council is continuing its commitment to solar projects

    Chem resistant pests no match for new kid on the block

    Chem resistant pests no match for new kid on the block

    News A game changer in the fight against weeds

    Clinic aims for back-to-back business award gongs

    Clinic aims for back-to-back business award gongs

    Business The awards has helped shape the clinic and its future