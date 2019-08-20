Missing motorcyclist en route to Esk

Siemon Mulder (pictured) left Sandgate to ride his blue Triumph Sprint ST registration 769DW (pictured) to Esk. He is now reported missing.

POLICE are seeking public assistance to help locate a 66-year-old man who was reported missing from Sandgate yesterday afternoon.

Siemon Mulder (pictured) left Sandgate at 9am this morning to ride his blue Triumph Sprint ST registration 769DW (pictured) to Esk and planned to return home by noon. He has not been heard from since.

Police and family hold concerns for his safety as this behaviour is out of character.

Siemon is described as approximately 180cm tall with a slim build, grey short hair and grey facial hair. He was last seen wearing a black leather jacket, blue jeans and black helmet with a dark tinted visor.

Investigators are appealing for anyone who may have seen Siemon travelling to or from Esk today to contact police.