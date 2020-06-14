Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Police found the 34-year-old man’s body in bushland on Sunday. Picture: iStock
Police found the 34-year-old man’s body in bushland on Sunday. Picture: iStock
News

Missing man’s body found in bushland

by Sarah McPhee
14th Jun 2020 5:45 PM

The body of a man who went dirt bike riding in Brisbane's southwest yesterday afternoon has been found in bushland.

The 34-year-old, from Windsor in the city's inner north, travelled into parklands at Heathwood to ride his bike on Saturday.

He was last seen at 1pm.

 

 

"After failing to return home last night, police were alerted and began investigating," police said in a statement today.

"Sadly, the man was located deceased this morning at 8.30am in bushland."

The man's death is being treated as the result of a motorcycle crash and the forensic crash unit is investigating.

Originally published as Missing man's body found in bushland

dirt bike crash editors picks fatal crash found body missing man

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Council leaves union in the dark on ‘disastrous’ job cuts

        premium_icon Council leaves union in the dark on ‘disastrous’ job cuts

        Council News 15 Lockyer council staff have already lost their jobs and it’s believed further cuts are to follow.

        The lonely cat on lookout for a new home

        premium_icon The lonely cat on lookout for a new home

        Pets & Animals After seeing all of her friends adopted out, Tequila the cat is hoping it’s her...

        New netball club ready to hit courts in competition

        premium_icon New netball club ready to hit courts in competition

        Netball The new Somerset Storm netball club has 14 teams ready to hit the court in the...

        Council confirms deficit budget for new financial year

        premium_icon Council confirms deficit budget for new financial year

        Council News Close to $1 million shortfall and modest rate rise as councillors deliver ‘most...