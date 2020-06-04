Missing Lockyer man found, taken to hospital

FOUND: Jordan Rodwell, 28, has been found and transported to Ipswich Hospital. Photo: QPS

FOUND: Jordan Rodwell, 28, has been found and transported to Ipswich Hospital. Photo: QPS

AFTER an extensive search, police have found a Plainland man who went missing on Tuesday night.

Laidley Police officer-in-charge Senior Sergeant Regan Draheim said 28-year-old Jordan Rodwell was found at a home in Plainland yesterday at 5pm.

“He was transported to Ipswich Hospital and is still under assessment,” Snr Sgt Draheim said.

Mr Rodwell went missing on Tuesday and was last seen running on Laidley Plainland Rd about 8.20pm, only wearing a pair of long black pyjama bottoms with white stripes.

