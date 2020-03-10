Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A vehicle has rolled on the Bruce Highway at Burdell. Source: Facebook
A vehicle has rolled on the Bruce Highway at Burdell. Source: Facebook
News

Missing girl passenger in crashed car

by KEAGAN ELDER
10th Mar 2020 7:30 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A Townsville girl who was reported missing at the weekend was found after a car crash on the Bruce Highway.

It is understood the girl, 13, was a passenger in a vehicle which rolled on the highway at Burdell about 5.30pm yesterday.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said a man, 18, was driving the vehicle.

It is understood there were a number of teenagers in the vehicle. Two people were taken to hospital with minor injuries while another three declined transport. It is unknown if the 13-year-old girl was taken to hospital.

The happened between Garland Rd and North Shore Boulevard, Burdell, about 5.30pm.

The highway is closed in both directions and local diversions are in place. Emergency services are on scene.

More Stories

Show More
bruce highway found missing girl rollover

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        New prison plans in the works

        premium_icon New prison plans in the works

        Crime WHEN complete this project will bring 500 jobs to our region.

        Laidley Squash Club has secret weapon for 2020 season

        premium_icon Laidley Squash Club has secret weapon for 2020 season

        News JUNIORS are putting this Laidley team on the map, with big plans for the 2020...

        New Lockyer group for people affected by Parkinson’s

        premium_icon New Lockyer group for people affected by Parkinson’s

        News WE need to talk about Parkinson’s disease and a local group is working to make that...

        IN COURT: 34 people appearing in Gatton court today

        premium_icon IN COURT: 34 people appearing in Gatton court today

        News Here is a list of everyone who is appearing in Gatton Magistrate’s Court today.