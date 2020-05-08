Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Bruce Smith missing
Bruce Smith missing
News

Missing elderly man Esk

SAMTUI SELAVE
by
8th May 2020 10:39 AM | Updated: 12:33 PM

Police are seeking urgent public assistance to help locate a 82-year-old man missing from Esk.

Bruce Smith suffers from a medical condition and may be disorientated or confused.

He was last seen by family in Hampton Road around 8am.

His exact whereabouts are unknown and may have been be given a lift to Toogoolawah around 9am.

Police and family are currently searching for Mr Smith in Esk and roads heading north past Toogoolawah.

He is described as 173cm tall, Caucasian, medium build with grey hair and blue eyes.

He is wearing jeans a jumper and a Akubra hat.

Police are appealing for anyone who may have seen Mr Smith or has further information to contact police. 

If you have information for police, contact Policelink by providing information using the online suspicious activity form 24hrs per day at www.police.qld.gov.au/reporting.

Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Speed limits slashed for multiple Lockyer Valley roads

        premium_icon Speed limits slashed for multiple Lockyer Valley roads

        News A number of roads in the Lockyer Valley have had their speed limits cut by both local council and the transport department.

        Major cattle sale takes auctions online for first time

        premium_icon Major cattle sale takes auctions online for first time

        Rural This saleyard will take its biggest cattle sale of the year online for the first...

        The winner of the Lockyer, Somerset's best mechanic is…

        premium_icon The winner of the Lockyer, Somerset's best mechanic is…

        Opinion From a pool of 34 entries, here’s who you voted as the region's best mechanic

        Soap, toilet paper thefts cost ratepayers hundreds

        premium_icon Soap, toilet paper thefts cost ratepayers hundreds

        Council News The Somerset Regional Council’s latest vandalism report has sadly highlighted the...