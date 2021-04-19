Missing boatie’s family plea for public help

Trent Riley is feared to have fallen overboard last Wednesday when his boat was found near Mud Island, off the Port of Brisbane.

As the search for missing fisherman Trent Riley enters its sixth day, the 26-year-old's family are adamant Monday is the day they will bring the guy "as tough as Jesus Christ" home.

The family has received overwhelming support and raised a substantial amount of money to help in their search, hiring boats and skis to assist in the rescue effort.

However, there are not enough licensed boat operators among the group of those searching for Trent, and the family is now pleading with those qualified to help out in the search.

Annie Caughey, a friend of Trent's informed The Courier Mail that they currently don't have enough drivers to safely operate the water craft.

"This morning down at Port of Brisbane boat ramp we have hire boats and skis we've been able to source thanks to the donation money, but we are begging anyone who has a boat license or ski license who wants to get involved to come down" Annie said.

Mr Riley was reported missing on Wednesday afternoon, when his tinnie was spotted still motoring off Mud Island, near the Port of Brisbane. Police said they feared he had gone overboard.

A massive air and sea search was launched, while a volunteer effort was also organised.

Water Police with the assistance of Volunteer Marine Rescue, helicopters and the Coast Guard are continuing to search for missing 26-year-old Brisbane man Trent Riley. Picture: 9 News Queensland

"We are focusing on the Mangrove covering the mainland areas today and hoping for anyone with drones, or kayaks to donate their time or resources if possible" Annie said.

"We will be trudging through this area today which is thick mud, so those people helping out should be prepared."

Mr Riley's brother Shannon told ABC Radio on Monday they had a "sound theory" come through on Sunday night, before dozens of volunteers set out at 7am to search new areas.

"There's the possibility a current could have swept him inland in between some mangroves near the Port," he said.

"The boys were trekking through it all night, and today we will do the rest. (He'd be) balls deep in mud.

"It makes sense he's in there somewhere, he'd be exhausted and stuck."

Trent Riley’s family are not giving up hope they will find their ‘tough’ boy. Picture: Facebook

Shannon said his brother's family and friends wanted him home, as did "the whole world".

"The whole world is behind us … The whole world is backing the Rileys," he said.

"He's the toughest guy you'll ever meet. If you can imagine who Jesus Christ was, that's what Trent was like … He's just waiting to be picked up.

"I also want to give police a massive shout out, they've done an amazing job. They're not giving up … They will keep searching."

Originally published as Missing boatie's family plea for public help