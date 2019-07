MISSING PIG: Ned disappeared from the family's property in Lower Mount Walker a week after the family celebrated his first birthday.

MISSING PIG: Ned disappeared from the family's property in Lower Mount Walker a week after the family celebrated his first birthday. Contributed

A FAMILY is fretting for the well-being of their beloved miniature pig after they returned to their Lower Mount Walker home to find him missing.

Known for his pink and grey colouring and cute pink and black snout, Ned was adopted into the family just more than a year ago.

He went missing from the property on Tuesday, June18, after a neighbour noticed a stranger parked outside their house.

