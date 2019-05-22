80-year-old woman missing from Lowood found safe

UPDATE: POLICE have advised an 82-year-old woman reported missing from Lowood has been located safe and well.

EARLIER: POLICE are seeking community assistance to help locate an 82-year-old woman missing from Lowood.

Barbara Callow left Banyo around 1pm to travel home to Lowood and has not been heard from since.

82-year-old Barbara Callow has been missing since last night. Contributed

Her car, a Blue 2000 model Nissan Pulsar registration 965FLF, was captured by road cameras on the Ipswich Motorway travelling towards Goodna East at 8.10pm.

Police hold concerns for her safety and well-being as this behaviour is out of character.

She is described as Caucasian, approximately 168cm tall with a proportionate build and sandy coloured hair.

Barbara was last seen wearing navy blue pants, a long-sleeved blue jumper, a blue waist coast and black shoes.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is urged to contact police.