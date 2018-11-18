MISSING: 15-year-old boy missing from Prenzlau

Police are seeking assistance to locate a missing 15-year-old boy from Prenzlau

Ipswich police are appealing for public assistance to help locate a 15-year-old boy who was last seen at Bichels Road, Prenzlau around 4.30pm yesterday, November 17.

The boy may have wanted to travel to the Ipswich area.

Family and police hold concerns for his safety and wellbeing as this is out of character.

The boys is approximately 190cms tall with a proportionate build, blue eyes and curly light brown hair.

He was wearing a blue shirt with white circle writing of writing on it, blue shorts and black shoes, but may have changed clothes. He was also carrying a black and light green Kambu bag.

The boy or anyone who has any information in relation to his current whereabouts is asked to contact police on 131 444 or Crimestoppers on 1800 333 000.