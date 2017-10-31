Miss Tiff's lands Mayor's Award

STOKED: Tiff Brieschke's Harry and Miss Tiff's Boutique won the Mayor's Award at the Lockyer Valley Business, Training and Apprenticeship Awards.

WHEN Harry and Miss Tiff Boutique was named as winner of the Mayor's Award at the Lockyer business awards, Tiff Brieschke was "gob-smacked, stoked, shocked, amazed, grateful and thankful.”

Gatton's trendy fashion and accessories boutique also came in as a strong finalist for retail small business and in the people's choice category.

"I was stoked and happy enough to be a finalist alone in those categories, it was amazing,” she said.

"It was just nice to be recognised and it was a lovely night out. Tanya is a good supporter of our shop and our events ... and I'm thankful.”

Ms Brieshcke hoped winning the award would create some more exposure for Harry and Miss Tiff Boutique in the future.

"Hopefully this award will make people more aware that I'm here,” Ms Brieschke said.

"I've been here for two and a half years and I still meet someone everyday who don't know I exist.”

Ms Brieschke said nominating her business for the award was a great way to reflect on her business management.

"These award nights are great because the people who actually take the time and make the effort to apply get rewarded,” she said.

"It's a tough application but it opened my eyes to what I could change, as well as giving me a chance to reflect on the things that are working.

"I felt the questions in the nomination application were very thought provoking.”