HAPPY BIRTHDAY: (L-) Lockyer Valley Regional Council Mayor Tanya Milligan, with Tiff Brieschke, Heather Morgan and Jacinta Frigot celebrated with customers for harry and miss tiff's third birthday. Francis Witsenhuysen
Miss tiff turns three

27th Apr 2018 1:59 PM

TIFF Brieschke says confidence in small business in Gatton is only growing.

This comes after last Friday marking the third year her business, harry and miss tiff Boutique, opened its doors in Gatton.

"I feel so happy and blessed that people love and support us," Ms Brieschke said.

"We must be doing something right, because we are still here.

"We are about empowering our ladies and making sure they feel wonderful when they are in an outfit.

We provide an honest and personal experience for our customers when they are shopping. Our customers come back for honesty."

Ms Brieschke said it was a good time to be in small business in Gatton.

"The economic climate is starting to pick up, there are are hardly any empty shops in Gatton now," she said.

"It's really good to see." 

Gatton Star

