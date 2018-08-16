Miss Show Girl enjoys bringing people together

Name: Bridget Webster

Occupation: Fourth year year studying a Bachelor in Occupational Therapy at the Australian Catholic University

Age: 21

Marital status: Not married

What have you enjoyed most about your time with the Gatton Show Society?

Getting a greater understanding and knowledge of the 'behind the scenes' of the Gatton Show Society and running tours for the local primary school, showing off all that the show has to offer.

Why did you decide to get involved with the Gatton Show Society?

My family and I have competed in different sections within the show for many years, from the cooking to the floral art. I have always loved the show and have wanted to give back to my community and thought the show society would be an excellent opportunity to do so.

Have you met anyone famous, who and when?

I haven't met anyone famous but I have been a few famous swimmers complete live including Kyle Chalmers, Cam McEvoy, Cate Campbell and Ian Thorpe.

What is your greatest accomplishment in life?

Having nearly completed my degree in Occupational Therapy - one more semester to go!

What's the best advice you've ever received?

To never give up.

What is the one thing you would like to change in the world?

Poverty would be one of the things I would like to change in the world.

Not withstanding the number, how old do you feel and why?

I do feel 21. I am still in university so I still have the pressure of study but at the same time I am able to go out and have fun with my friends as I'm not committed to a full-time job.

What is your favourite hobby or recreation, and why?

Cooking is my favourite hobby as I can create something to bring family and friends together.

What is your happiest childhood memory?

My happiest childhood memory would be playing in the rain with my siblings at home along the Lockyer Creek.

What is your favourite place to visit in the area?

My parents' house.

What would you do if you won the Lotto?

If I won the lotto I would travel the world, visiting as many countries as possible.

Who are the people you most admire - dead or living?

Ellen DeGeneres is the person I admire the most. She seeks those who are struggling and provides assistance. She always advocates for endangered animals.