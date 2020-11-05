Miranda Tapsell to feature in new Aussie film

Miranda Tapsell is about to hit movie screens again in an upcoming film based on an award-winning Australian novel.

In a post on her Instagram page last week, Tapsell announced to her followers she would be featured in upcoming Australian film The Dry, which is scheduled for release on January 1.

"I'm so excited to be a part of this brilliant Australian film and cannot wait until you all get to see it on New Year's Day," she wrote in her post.

NT actor Miranda Tapsell is about to hit movie screens again in a new film. Picture: Brenton Edwards

The Dry centres on federal agent Aaron Falk, who returns to his drought-ravaged outback hometown after more than 20 years away to attend the funeral of a childhood friend who allegedly killed his wife and child before taking his own life.

As he reluctantly investigates the crime, he begins to suspect the case is connected to the death of a teenage girl in the same place decades earlier.

The film is based on the award-winning debut novel of the same name by Australian author Jane Harper.

Eric Bana also stars as main character Aaron Falk.

Tapsell plays the role of Rita, the pregnant wife of young local police officer Raco (played by Keir O'Donnell) who assists Falk in his investigation.

Director Robert Connolly said with Raco's character suffering PTSD or trauma from discovering the murdered family's bodies, both actors had dug deep to channel some difficult emotions,

"When we meet (Raco's) wife, Rita, played by the wonderful Miranda Tapsell, we see that they're both grappling with his suffering this trauma, and her compassion for her husband and the trauma that he's struggling with," he said.

Tapsell is best known for her roles in the NT-set romantic comedy Top End Wedding, musical comedy-drama The Sapphires and Australian TV series Love Child.

