Miracles are happening for Danny Capner

MAKING PROGRESS: Since his US treatment 18 months ago, Danny Capner's communication has improved, his pain has lessened and he is more active.

PROVING miracles do happen, Danny Capner's "unbelievable” recovery progress after suffering a severe stroke in 2014 continues to amaze his family.

The stroke left the ex-truck driver paralysed down the right side of his body, in serious neuropathic pain, wheelchair bound and left with global aphasia, meaning he couldn't speak and he would get confused.

The Capner family worked tirelessly on the fundraiser, Danny's Chance for a Miracle, which raised $30,000 to fly him to the US in 2015 for the experimental treatment etanercept.

Danny's daughter Hope Crane said since the treatment his progress had been incredible.

"It's unbelievable, his pain has remained under control and he's become very clear in his speech,” she said.

"The amount of words he can access are still very limited, but he can now get his point across and communicate with a wider variety of people.

"He orders the paper for himself and reads widely, prior to the treatment he had very limited ability to read.”

While he is still living in Gatton's Regis nursing home Danny has become more active and participates in activities including bingo, happy hour, exercise group, games, cooking, art, bus trips and gardening.

"He was very isolated after the stroke, he just sat and in his room and watched TV all day, because he was in so in much pain,” Ms Crane said.

"He was very frustrated because becuase he couldn't get his message across and he couldn't understand some things. Now he is more aware and alert.”

Ms Crane said thanks to the wonderful people who donated money to pay for his treatment, Danny now has a new lease on life.

"While he may never be as he was prior to the stroke, he has regained a confidence and independence that we never thought we would see in him again,” she said.

Ms Crane said that due to some setbacks, Danny hasn't been able to learn to walk yet.

"We were denied any further physiotherapy from Queensland Health, but we are hoping the NDIS can offer some support when it comes in,” she said.

Ms Crane said Danny was on the waiting list for new stroke relief treatment trials which would be held on the Gold Coast.