CRASH: A 31-year-old man was issued with an infringement notice after a car and truck collided on the Cunningham Highway. Kevin Farmer
News

'Miracle' no one was injured in highway crash

Elyse Wurm
by
6th Sep 2018 8:48 AM

DRIVERS of a car and truck were lucky to escape injury after their vehicles collided on the Cunningham Highway last night.

Yangan Police senior constable Nathan Burnett said the car was written off after the crash, which occurrred about 6.30pm.

"Not a scratch (on the vehicle occupants), which was a miracle," he said.

"The sedan was pretty much ripped in half."

A 31-year-old Stanthorpe man, who was driving the sedan involved in the crash, was issued with an infringement notice for driving without due care and attention.

Police allege the man merged into oncoming traffic near Fisher Park truck stop.

Neither driver was taken to hospital and no further action will be taken by police.

cunningham highway fisher park roadhouse road crash truck crash
Warwick Daily News

