Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Politics

Minister defends MP’s ‘baby bonus’ slur

by Madura McCormack
23rd Oct 2020 11:03 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

Transport Minister Mark Bailey has defended a high-profile Labor MP who made the extraordinary claim that Queensland's youth crime crisis was partly caused by parents who bred to pocket the federally-funded Baby Bonus.

Cairns MP Michael Healy told The Courier-Mail youth crime was the by-product of social issues caused by "the collapse of the traditional family unit" and the fact that "certain segments in the community were taking advantage of the Baby Bonus for the money".

 

 

Transport Minister Mark Bailey, who was campaigning in Townsville as Labor's "Cut Bus" rolled into the city, defended Mr Healy, saying his colleague was referring to "parental responsibility".

"I think Michael was just simply making a point that the parental responsibility is an important part of… an appropriate response to (youth crime)," he said.

"I think that's a reasonable thing to say."

Labor has also announced $1.7m in extra funding for Queensland's "care army", a network of volunteers set up to check in on senior citizens throughout the coronavirus crisis.

 

 

 

 

Originally published as Minister defends MP's 'baby bonus' slur

More Stories

Show More
how to vote labor lnp politics queensland election 2020 voting voting booths

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Motorbike rider airlifted to hospital after morning accident

        Premium Content Motorbike rider airlifted to hospital after morning accident

        News A motorbike rider has been airlifted to hospital.

        Rising Lockyer golfer teams up with Aussie cricketing legend

        Premium Content Rising Lockyer golfer teams up with Aussie cricketing legend

        Sport IN an unlikely match up, a Lockyer Valley golfer has teamed up with an iconic...

        FORECAST: Why not everyone will receive rain this week

        Premium Content FORECAST: Why not everyone will receive rain this week

        Weather YESTERDAY’S weather events are a taste of what’s yet to come. But here’s why some...

        INLAND RAIL: How flooding, crossings will impact local towns

        Premium Content INLAND RAIL: How flooding, crossings will impact local towns

        News FOREST Hill residents have raised flooding concerns about a huge Inland Rail...