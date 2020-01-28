Menu
Twiggy Forrest's yacht the Ocean Explorer berthed at Cairns Marlin Marina. PICTURE: STEWART MCLEAN
Mining magnate’s superyacht arrives in Cairns

by Pete Martinelli
28th Jan 2020 12:44 PM
IT'S a research ship - with a waterslide.

Andrew "Twiggy" Forrest's super yacht the Pangaea Ocean Explorer has taken up temporary residence at Marlin Marina in Cairns.

The 56m deepwater marine research vessel was built in 1999 by Trinity Yachts in the United States.

In 2018, the Fortescue Metals chairman and philanthropist used dividends from his Minderoo Foundation and bought the vessel for an undisclosed amount.

Andrew Forrest.

In early 2019, it was spotted off the Western Australian coast south of Perth with a giant waterslide.

It is not clear whether the mining magnate is in Cairns with the superyacht.

In 2018, while studying a PhD in marine ecology at the University of Western Sydney, he used the vessel as a platform to announce a $100 million donation for marine science.

At the time, Mr Forrest said Australia needed to do more to lead the world in ocean research as part of its responsibility in managing one of the world's largest ocean ­regions.

He said catches from wild fisheries in Australia had fallen more than 30 per cent in recent years, and were still falling.

