Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
20/05/2008 BUSINESS: A handout photograph taken on May 20, 2008 shows an excavator working on Macarthur Coal Ltd.'s Coppabella Mine southwest of Mackay in Queensland, Australia, provided to the media on Tuesday, Dec. 16, 2008. Macarthur Coal Ltd., the wor
20/05/2008 BUSINESS: A handout photograph taken on May 20, 2008 shows an excavator working on Macarthur Coal Ltd.'s Coppabella Mine southwest of Mackay in Queensland, Australia, provided to the media on Tuesday, Dec. 16, 2008. Macarthur Coal Ltd., the wor
News

MINING FATALITY: Underground worker killed at CQ mine

Jack Evans
26th Nov 2019 6:48 AM | Updated: 7:35 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A mine worker has died overnight on Fitzroy Australia Resources' Carborough Downs mine site.

At approximately 11.50pm an employee was fatally injured while working underground.

The police and other services were notified and have commenced investigations into the cause of the accident.

In a statement from the company said all operations on the site have been suspended until further notice.

Fitzroy Australia Resources CEO, Grant Polwarth said that the employee's family have been notified of the incident and that the Company's primary focus is on providing the family all necessary support and assistance.

"We are deeply saddened by this news and Fitzroy extends our deepest sympathies to the family, friends and colleagues of the worker," he said.

coal mining safety and health advisory committee editors picks fitzroy australia resources mine death mine safety
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        IT student guilty after car brawl in Gatton’s main street

        premium_icon IT student guilty after car brawl in Gatton’s main street

        News A violent scene in the CBD had witnesses locking their car doors in fear and driving onto the wrong side of the road to escape

        Local road set to finally reopen following bushfire

        Local road set to finally reopen following bushfire

        News Esk-Hampton road is set to finally reopen to traffic this afternoon.

        Three drug offences makes man’s job hunt much harder

        premium_icon Three drug offences makes man’s job hunt much harder

        News After moving to the country to look after his dying mother, one man had trouble...

        GALLERY: 22 pictures from the Gatton Christmas carols

        premium_icon GALLERY: 22 pictures from the Gatton Christmas carols

        News Christmas event draws children, grown ups and petting zoo animals to the Gatton...