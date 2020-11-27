‘Mini teachers’ recognised with national humanitarian award

Students Madison Crawford, from Gatton State School and Falon Rasmussen, from Prenzlau State School, have both been awarded Humanity Awards from the Fred Hollows Foundation. PHOTOS: Ali Kuchel

TWO of the region’s kindest and caring students have been recognised with a humanities award from the Fred Hallows Foundation.

Prenzlau State School’s Falon Rasmussen, and Gatton State School’s Madison Crawford were two of 23 students from Queensland who were recognised for their contributions.

Australia wide, there were 254 nominations.

The Gatton Star spoke with both students, who said they would like to become school teachers in the future.

FALON RASMUSSEN - PRENZLAU

Prenzlau State School student Falon Rasmussen (centre) with students Cameron, Cooper and Flynn, after winning her Humanity Award through the Fred Hollows Foundation. PHOTO: Ali Kuchel

Nicknamed “the boss” by her teachers, Falon is one student who has all the attributes of being a great teacher – according to her principal Scott Ward.

The year six student was nominated for a Humanity Award for her “strong moral compass” and always lending a hand to other students – and staff – when needed.

The 11-year-old was proud to be nominated.

“When I’m at school and if I see any of the younger kids struggling or fall over, I just go and help. That’s with any student here,” Falon said.

“I use my time before school to see if any teachers need help setting up a class.”

Falon moved to Prenzlau State School this year, and said the teachers had been amazing at helping her settle into the new surrounds.

She’s passed that kindness back to her students and teachers.

Mr Ward said Falon always ensured students had a friend or someone to play with.

“She will often go into the prep room and take activities or reading groups without being asked,” he said.

“She will go out of her way to ensure that all members of our school are happy and looked after.”

MADISON CRAWFORD - GATTON

Gatton State School year 6 student Madison Crawford has been awarded the Humanity Award at the Fred Hollows Foundation. PHOTO: Ali Kuchel

When a student needs help with their school work, it’s Madison who puts her hand up to be a teacher.

And when one of her peers has nobody to play with at lunch, Madison is there as a friend.

That’s how Mady’s teacher of two years Carla Ferguson describes the year six student, and vice sports captain.

Mady aspires to be a prep teacher, and its evident from her caring nature she will make a great one.

“As a prep teacher I can help the students in their first year and they will feel better to go onto their next year of school,” Ms Ferguson said.

Mady was nominated for the Fred Hallows Foundation Humanities Award for the way she interacts with her peers and teachers.

She’s often helping the diverse students with their schoolwork, which includes her best friend of three years.

“Sometimes the teachers are busy, and I just want to help out,” Mady said.

“It was really exciting to get the award.”

The 11-year-old was praised by her teacher.

“We have a diverse range of kids in our classroom and she’s always taken that in her stride,” Ms Ferguson said.

“She’s been a great friend to everyone and always included everyone. She’s like a mini teacher.”

ABOUT FRED HOLLOWS FOUNDATION

Since 2012, the Fred Hollows Humanity Award has recognised more than 1,500 students who follow in Fred’s footsteps by making a positive difference in the lives of others.

Founding Director of The Fred Hollows Foundation Gabi Hollows congratulated 254 students from across the nation, for their kindness, compassion and integrity.

“This year, more than ever, it’s important to recognise these values,” Gabi Hollows said.

“So it thrills me to know that amidst everything going on in the world, The Foundation was able to celebrate these fine young leaders and highlight the differences they are making in their communities.

“Fred would have been incredibly proud of the contribution these students are making to society, no matter how big or small their actions.”