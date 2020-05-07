Men critical, mine operations suspended after explosion

UPDATE, 8.30AM: Four miners remain critical and a fifth is in a serious condition after a mine explosion at Grosvenor Mine yesterday.

An Anglo American spokeswoman said operations at the site remain suspended this morning.

She said the company was working with authorities to ensure the mine was safe to be accessed underground to launch an investigation.

The cause of the tragedy is still unknown.

Anglo American metallurgical coal business chief executive Tyler Mitchelson said the company's focus was on supporting the injured workers and their families.

"We are all devasted and we don't yet understand what caused this incident. Once it is safe to return underground, we will commence an expert technical investigation to ensure we understand what has happened," Mr Mitchelson said.

"We will then work with our regulators and other stakeholders to ensure this type of incident never happens again.

"I would like to sincerely thank the first responders, mines rescue teams and all of the medical personnel involved in helping the injured people."

An RACQ spokeswoman said the service flew three patients injured in the mine explosion to Brisbane last night by a fleet of RACQ Lifeflight Rescue Air Ambulance jets.

The trio of jets was airborne within 90 minutes of being tasked and arrived at Moranbah Airport, south-west of Mackay, shortly after.

The aeromedical teams worked with local Queensland Ambulance Service (QAS) personnel to transfer the patients, from the hospital where they were initially treated, to the waiting aircraft.

The jets - a Learjet and a Challenger 604 from Townsville, along with a Challenger 604 from Brisbane - each flew an injured patient back to Brisbane Airport.

They were then transported by QAS teams to hospital.

7AM: FOUR miners seriously injured in an underground mine explosion remain in a critical condition while a fifth has stabilised overnight.

The four men suffered burns to the upper torso and airways.

They have been intubated and are on ventilators undergoing treatment in Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital.

A fifth man is in a serious condition.

OVERNIGHT: THE Queensland mining industry has been rocked by one of the biggest mining disasters in recent history after five workers were critically injured in an explosion.

An ignition of gas is believed to have caused the explosion, which occurred underground at Anglo American's Grosvenor Mine near Moranbah about 3.15pm yesterday.

Paramedics were called to treat the five people for serious burns before they were taken to Moranbah Hospital.

The injured patients were expected to be flown to the Royal Brisbane Women's Hospital last night.

The tragedy sparked an outpouring of sympathy from the community, with Mackay MP Julieanne Gilbert describing it as "terrible".

"I'm thinking of these workers, their families and colleagues," Mrs Gilbert said.

"Everyone deserves to be safe at work."

Five people were critically injured during an explosion at Anglo American’s Grosvenor Mine on May 6, 2020. Picture: Tara Miko

Burdekin MP Dale Last, who was in the mining community of Middlemount yesterday when the incident unfolded, said it sent shockwaves through the industry.

"Everyone was very sombre, very concerned," he said.

"My thoughts and prayers are with the injured miners, their family and friends.

"It has come as a big shock to the resource sector, which is a very close-knit community."

Union safety inspectors have visited the site and will conduct an independent investigation.

CFMEU Mining and Energy Queensland district president Stephen Smyth said the immediate priority was taking care of affected workers.

Anglo American’s Grosvenor mine. Picture: Tara Miko

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the injured workers and their families, and all the workers at Grosvenor affected by today's events," he said.

"The union will do everything possible to support a return to safe conditions at the mine and get to the bottom of what has occurred today.

"Explosions are the worst nightmare for underground coal miners; we will make sure no stone is left unturned."

An Anglo American spokeswoman said the company had contacted all the injured workers' families.

CFMEU Mining and Energy Queensland District president Stephen Smyth

"All remaining onsite personnel have been accounted for. The mine is in the process of being evacuated and operations stopped," the spokeswoman said.

"The mines inspectorate has been contacted and Anglo American is working to ensure the injured people have the best available medical care."

It has been almost four months since the last major Queensland mining incident after Donald Rabbitt's death at a Blackwater mine.

Before that, there were seven deaths in the state's mines and quarry industry within 18 months.

TIMELINE OF TRAGEDY

Jan 12, 2020: Donald Rabbitt, 33, died at Curragh coalmine near Blackwater when he was crushed by a low-loader while changing a tyre.

Nov 25, 2019: Brad Duxbury, 57 died at Carborough Downs coalmine at Coppabella.

July 7, 2019: Jack Gerdes, 27, became entangled in stairs while working on machinery at Baralaba North coalmine.

June 26, 2019: David Routledge, 55, was fatally injured operating an excavator at the Middlemount coalmine.

Feb 20, 2019: Bradley Hardwick, 48, died at Moranbah North coalmine when a grader collided with a van.

Dec 31, 2018: Allan Houston, 49, died at Saraji coalmine when his bulldozer rolled.

Nov 15, 2018: Connor-Shaye Milne, 21, died at Fairfield quarry at Clermont when he became entangled in a rotating drum on a conveyor belt.

July 29, 2018: Adam Malone, 25, died at Jacks Quarry at Collinsville when his articulated dump truck rolled over.