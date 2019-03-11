Mineral injections boost cattle performance and save time

TRYING TIMES: Grazier Don McConnel runs just under 2000 head of droughtmaster cattle on his Crosdale property, Mt Brisbane. The dry has left his pastures with little nutrients, but thanks to trace minerals injections his cattle have still been fattening well.

JUST like humans, cattle sometimes need a little extra minerals to help them out.

Trace minerals have become widely recognised as essential for cattle health.

While the standard practise for many years has been the use of lickblocks, trace mineral injections are becoming more widely used.

Crossdale grazier Don McConnel runs just under 2000 head of droughtmaster cattle on his 1000-acre property, Mt Brisbane.

The grazier said trace minerals were vital for cattle.

"If you want to have the animals producing to their natural ability, you need to be getting these minerals into them,” Mr McConnel said.

He said the best source of trace minerals was pasture, but in times of drought, supplements were a must to help the cattle source extra nutrients.

"Green grass is one of the best ways of getting minerals because the roots are sucking it up from the ground,” he said. "But while the grass isn't actually growing, it's not taking the minerals up so supplements are the way to do it.”

Mr McConnel has been using multimin trace mineral injection offered by Virbac for the past year, and said the results, when compared to the licks the operation had used before, were impressive.

"We've still got excellent growth rates in the cattle,” he said. "We probably don't have the fat on them that we do in better years, but the growth rate is still really good. The older steers have fattened very well.”

He said in spite of the old belief 'you can't put fat on a cow in drought' his steers would still reach meatworks specifications and be sent for processing this year.

"In other dry years we've had to sell them to feedlots,” he said.

He put the positive results down to the multimin injections.

"It's stored in the body of the animal, it's there ready for them - they don't have to take it up any other way, it's already in their system,” he said.

In addition to improving his cattle's performance, Mr McConnel said the injections were also saving the operation time.

"It's a lot easier to administer when we're doing our other vaccinations on the animals, rather than doing our weekly lick runs,” he said.

Given their success, Mr McConnel said he would continue to use the injections on his cattle even after the drought's conclusion.