Miner jailed for vicious assault on partner

A man was jailed for chocking and throwing his partner during a vicious assault.

A woman was left with scratches and bruises when her former partner choked and threw rocks at her in a violent exchange.

Scott Francis Rice was visibly shocked when Judge John Coker sentenced him to three years' jail, to serve one year actual prison time.

The former Mount Isa mine labourer left his victim with four bruises and a cut on the back of her neck in an assault.

Townsville District Court heard how Rice choked her twice, once after she retaliated, and threw rocks at her while she tried to retreat.

He pleaded guilty in court on Wednesday to domestic violence-related choking and assault charges.

The victim sustained some of her injuries in the fall to the ground after the rocks were thrown.

Defence barrister Dane Marley said his client suffered trauma when he struggled with rehabilitation from a disease after a serious car crash.

Judge Coker was clear that the victim could have suffered a more serious injury, saying his sentencing needed to reflect that severity.

He sentenced Rice to three years' jail with a parole release date of February 11, 2021. Convictions were recorded.