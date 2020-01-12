Menu
Draglines at the Curragh coal mine in Queensland's Bowen Basin, 08/2003.
Mine worker dies after being trapped inside machinery

vanessa jarrett
Rae Wilson
Melanie Whiting
, vanessa.jarrett@capnews.com.au
12th Jan 2020 7:11 PM | Updated: 9:52 PM
UPDATE: Police have confirmed the worker who died in a workplace accident on a Blackwater mine site was a 33-year-old man.

A police spokeswoman tonight said emergency services were called to Curragh Mine in Blackwater at 4.30pm with reports of a "worksite accident".

The spokeswoman said police were called to investigate and would prepare a report for the coroner.

She said the man's family had been notified.

Workplace Health and Safety Queensland would also investigate the death, the first mining tragedy for 2020.

9.PM: IN the wake of a tragic mine death today, CFMEU Mining and Energy Quensland president Stephen Smyth said CFMEU safety inspectors were attending the site and would conduct a thorough and independent investigation.

"We are shocked and saddened at the death of a mine worker at Curragh coal mine today," he said.

"Our hearts go out to family, friends and workmates.

"This is a terrible start to 2020 and the industry must redouble efforts to end the tragic loss of life in our mines."

7.40PM: QUEENSLAND Ambulance Service has confirmed the worker has died following a mining accident at Blackwater's Curragh coal mine.

An age could not be disclosed at this time.

7.20PM: A MINE worker has critical injuries after they were reportedly trapped in machinery at Curragh coal mine near Blackwater.

Paramedics were called to Blackwater Cooroorah Rd just after 4pm on Sunday afternoon.

Police were called to the scene at 4.26pm and as of 7.30pm on Sunday night were still on scene.

It could not be confirmed the status of the injured person.

