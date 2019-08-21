Menu
is this a rabbit or a raven? It could be the beak of a raven or the ears of a rabbit. Picture: Imgur
Offbeat

Mind-boggling illusion baffles internet

by Rebekah Scanlan
21st Aug 2019 10:09 AM | Updated: 6:16 PM

THERE'S nothing more annoying than a puzzle that's too hard to be solved.

That's exactly what is happening to the people of Twitter this morning, as the internet battles over what animal is being affectionately petted in this viral video.

The short clip was shared online a few days ago by user Dan Quintana with a caption that read: "Rabbits love getting stroked on their nose."

But since then it has blown up, as users debate whether the rabbit is in fact a bird.

Confused? Us too. Take a look for yourself.

 

 

You see, it really isn't very clear whether the animal being fussed over is a fluffy rabbit enjoying its nose being rubbed or the back of a black bird's head.

The bizarre optical illusion has officially divided the internet, quickly going viral as many struggle to determine just what exactly they're watching.

Is this a rabbit or a raven? It could be the beak of a raven or the ears of a rabbit. Picture: Imgur
There were many who were in team rabbit, stating the fur gave it away as a bird would have feathers.

 

 

 

 

But there were also a bunch in team bird, suggesting it could be a raven, a crow or a rook.

 

 

 

 

 

Others were just straight up confused.

 

 

 

 

Since it was posted three days ago, the video has been shared almost 40,000 times and has more than 1000 comments.

While many are confused, on closer inspection the "ears" are clearly the beak of a bird enjoying a stroke.

But woah, what a ride.

Earlier this month, a 3D arrow was giving everyone on Twitter headaches, as it appeared it couldn't turn left.

 

While in July there was a snap on Reddit that was using up heaps of brain cells, as at first glance, it appears to show a half-sunken boat submerged in a river. Many people even said they were worried for any passengers on the ill-fated boat.

This confusing image was posted to Reddit last month. Picture: Reddit
But, as the photographer explained, this scene is nothing like the Titanic.

"My broken antenna on my car looks like a half-sunken boat," the photo's owner wrote on their post.

Have you seen any mind-bending optical illusions? Let us know in the comments below.

