Millions promised for Hollywood-style studio in Cairns

CQUni associate vice president Jodie Duignan-George with film producer Aaron Fa'aoso, Mulgrave MP Curtis Pitt sound designer Barry Stewart and director at R and B Global Ross Straguszi at a Labor sound stage funding announcement. Picture: Peter Carruthers

A THIRST for quality streaming film and TV content is driving a push to set up a scaled-down Hollywood style sound stage and studio on the Cairns waterfront.

The Labor Government has promised, if re-elected, to invest $6.8 million to build the facility, which would operate in partnership with CQUniversity,

Mulgrave MP Curtis Pitt said unique Far Northern tropical wilderness locations coupled with studio sets and state-of-the-art post production facilities would provide a major drawcard for streaming service content producers.

Mulgrave MP Curtis Pitt has announced funding for a Hollywood-style studio to be built on the Cairns waterfront. Picture: Peter Carruthers



"We will hopefully be able to attract significant productions from right across the globe," he said.

"The growing demand for content on Stan, on Netflix and other streaming services and the infrastructure that's required to actually shoot that content is being well and truly overrun by the demand for that content, so we have to have facilities like this."

Mr Pitt said negotiations had been entered into with Ports North over the use of waterfront land in the vicinity of Cairns Convention Centre.

Indigenous film practitioner Aaron Fa'aoso said the popularisation of culturally diverse content was a growing trend in the streaming television industry.

"Look how well Black Panther did. A lot of the punters said that's never going to happen when you have an African American superhero series (but it) broke all box office records," he said.

Film producer and owner of Lone Star Productions Aaron Fa'aoso speaking at a Labor sound stage funding announcement. Picture: Peter Carruthers

"That's certainly exciting in terms of First Nations story telling. And you see First Nations practitioners starting to push into the Netflix arena and the Disney platforms, it's going to open up a plethora of opportunities," he said.

CQUni Cairns associate vice president Jodie Duignan-George was "thrilled" about the funding pledge.

"It's amazing how digital services are in such high demand at the moment and to be able to tie that in with a legitimate screen industry that is absolutely thriving is just an awesome opportunity for our students," she said.

The plan for the studio aligned with the Far North Queensland Screen Production Strategic Plan developed by Screen Queensland and could tie in with a planned Australian Film Television and Radio School campus in regional Queensland.

