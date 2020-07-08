Million-dollar marijuana haul seized in police raid
HUNDREDS of cannabis plants, worth to almost $1 million in street value, have been seized by police during a raid on a property south of Brisbane.
Logan police executed a search warrant on a property on Ferguson street in Yatala at around 9.30am last Wednesday, July 1.
There they allegedly found 369 cannabis plants growing in a shed and in the bush.
The drugs have an estimated street value of close to $920,000, police say.
Police have charged a 59-year-old Yatala man with one count each of producing dangerous drugs, possessing dangerous drugs and possessing things used in connection of a drug offence.
He is expected to appear in the Beenleigh Magistrates Court on September 16.
