Milligan isn't taking good health for granted

GET LIMBER: Lockyer Valley Mayor Tanya Milligan will take part in the Bridge to Brisbane. Meg Bolton

FOR some, a 10km fun run is not something to celebrate, but for Tanya Milligan it's a way to appreciate good health.

After eight years of fighting breast cancer the Lockyer Valley Mayor will repay those who helped her and her family during their time of need by competing in the Bridge to Brisbane fun run this weekend.

Cr Milligan said all funds raised for the event would go to the Mater Chicks in Pink, who provide immeasurable support to those affected by cancer.

"They were absolutely wonderful when I had my last lot of breast cancer, really supportive and even just simple things when you go and visit they'll give you lipstick and nail polish,” Cr Milligan said.

"When people get sick we have this tendency to ask the person who is sick 'how are you' and there's a lot of support but I think what I've learnt is we also need to nurture and look after the carers.

"Mater chicks were great with that for my partner, to check in and make sure he was doing okay.”

The mayor wanted to raise $700 for the cause, which is a target she has already met, and she hopes to do her bit in supporting the group that supported her.

"I always say I saw lots of changes in that nine years for me, so you certainly have to get behind these groups and organisations,” Cr Milligan said.

The cancer survivor said it was easy to take good health for granted but she stressed the importance of helping support networks.

"We shouldn't get complacent, we need to behind the charities,” Cr Milligan said.

It is the second time Cr Milligan has competed in Queensland's largest charity fun run but it will be the first time she has completed the 10 km. She plans to walk and run the course this year.

"After I had my first lot of cancer I did the five kilometres and I ran it with my partner, by the time I got to the finish line I thought I was going to vomit,” she laughed.

The event held this Sunday in Brisbane will consist of six races with the first starting at 6am.

You can support Cr Milligan and the Mater Chicks in Pink by donating at https://b2b2018.everydahe ro.com/au/tanya-milligan.