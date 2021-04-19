Milford brings masses but flops in Magpies debut

Anthony Milford brought the masses but didn't bring the magic in his first Intrust Super Cup outing for Souths Logan Magpies on Sunday as he fights to get back to the Broncos main squad.

In front of a packed Davies Park for Souths Logan Old Boys day, an error-riddled Magpies failed to take down ladder leaders Norths in a 39 to 22 XXXX Rivalry Round clash.

Milford was the man of the moment after being dropped by Broncos coach Kevin Walters last week for an underwhelming start to the NRL season but it was much of the same in his first Intrust Super Cup game where there was nothing special but nothing horrible about his performance.

Devils backrower and Broncos youngster Brendan Piakura scored two tries in the first half on Milford's left edge but the star playmaker made up for it minutes later with a massive one-on-one tackle on Jon Reuben which brought cheers from the crowd.

Anthony Milford playing for Souths Logan against North Devils at Davies Park, West End. Picture: Liam Kidston.

Milford showed some grit towards the back end of the game with some strong carries and handy offloads but it wasn't enough to stop the red-hot Devils - who remain 4-0 to start the year.

Fellow Broncos affiliate Tesi Niu also showed glimpses of talent while Karmichael Hunt scored his second try of his Queensland Cup career when he pounced on a grubber kick in the first half.

It was Souths third loss of the season and Hunt said he was left unimpressed with his side's performance on Sunday afternoon.

"The score doesn't do the game justice," Hunt said.

"I didn't think it was close.

"I thought we were terrible to be honest, I'm not trying to sugar-coat it.

Karmichael Hunt scores a try for Souths Logan against North Devils at Davies Park, West End. Picture: Liam Kidston.

"At times, we hung in there and scored some points when we needed to but if you watch the whole 80 minutes we gave away too much ball and they made good use of their opportunities."

Hunt was playing outside Milford on the Magpies left edge and praised his effort considering the circumstances of his addition to the side.

"It was the first time I was playing outside him and it was his debut with Souths so it's hard when you slotted into a new team with three days' notice," he said.

"He always has a crack.

"Tesi had a crack as well but it probably wasn't as polished as we would have hoped but that's all of our players today."

A large crowd came to watch Anthony Milford and Karmichael Hunt run out for Souths Logan against North Devils at Davies Park, West End. Photographer: Liam Kidston.

The NRL aspirant also revealed he had spoken to Walters about joining the Broncos in a few weeks' time but was waiting on paperwork to be signed before heading to Red Hill.

"Nothing has been signed yet," he said.

"Kevvie is keen.

"I've spoken to him and he's keen to have me in there with my influence and ability but we'll wait until everything is signed off first."

Originally published as Milford brings masses but flops in Magpies debut