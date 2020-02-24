Miley announces Aussie bushfire concert

Miley Cyrus performs at the Sunset Marquis on February 08, 2020 in West Hollywood, California. Picture: Erik Voake/Getty Images

Miley Cyrus performs at the Sunset Marquis on February 08, 2020 in West Hollywood, California. Picture: Erik Voake/Getty Images

Miley Cyrus has announced she's coming to Australia to headline a bushfire fundraiser concert next month.

The Slide Away singer will be joined by Lil Nas X (of Old Town Road fame), The Veronicas and DJ Seb Fontaine for the World Tour Bushfire Relief charity concert at the Lakeside Stadium in Melbourne on March 13.

AUSTRALIA! I’m so excited to announce I’m headlining the World Tour Bushfire Relief charity concert on Friday March 13th in Melbourne !! Bringing out @LilNasX + more! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/X6vDqB6eeF — Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) February 23, 2020

In a tweet, Cyrus explained that the money raised from ticket sales "will go to Australian charities working to restore forests, wildlife, and communities affected by the devastating fires".

Proceeds from the concert will specifically benefit The WWF Australian Wildlife and Nature Recovery Fund, and The Foundation for Rural and Regional Renewal.

Tickets will go on sale tomorrow, Tuesday 25 February, at 2pm AEDT via Ticketek.

The biggest Miley fans (with a bit more spare change) will be able to upgrade their experience with a "unique VIP package", ranging between $550 and $740 per ticket.

Among the extra features for VIP ticketholders are an exclusive standing area near the edge of the stage, 5 complimentary drinks, dedicated "executive bathrooms", access to an event photographer and priority entry.

The singer is currently dating Aussie star Cody Simpson. Picture: Instagram

The announcement comes a week after the hugely successful Fire Fight Australia bushfire relief fundraiser was held in Sydney, where 75,000 gathered for a star-studded line-up including Queen and Adam Lambert, 5 Seconds of Summer, k.d. lang and a number of other artists.

Adam Lambert and Queen were the headline act at last week’s Fire Fight fundraiser. Picture: Cole Bennetts/Getty Images

The event, hosted by comedian Celeste Barber, raised more than $9.5 million for bushfire relief charities.