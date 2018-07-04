Milestone event for the Happy Crafters team

HATTON Vale group the Happy Crafters celebrated their third birthday on Monday, marking the special occasion with a morning tea in the Hatton Vale Uniting Church.

The group, which started with just six people in 2015, now has 57 members contributing to their weekly craft lessons and yearly charity projects.

Happy Crafters organiser Gail McMahon said the group had helped many charities, both locally and internationally.

"We do a charity a year - last year we did Christmas Child and made Christmas boxes, which all went overseas,” Ms McMahon said.

"We are making quilts for Lady Cilento Children's Hospital.

"We all use our own fabric for the top and we got a grant from the Lockyer Valley council for the backing and the wadding.

"We are also collecting items for Friends with Dignity, which is a domestic violence group - we make things and collect them.”

Photos View Photo Gallery

As one of the original six members, Pauline McGuren said she joined the group to learn craft and quilting.

"This club is so good if you see somebody doing something that you are interested in ... they will show you,” Ms McGuren said.

"It's a wonderful club, everyone in the room is a friend.”

Happy Crafter member Valerie Harmer said the group was vital for passing on crafting techniques that would otherwise be forgotten.

"We pass on all the embroidery and sewing techniques that people are losing because they aren't taught any longer,” Ms Harmer said.

Along with charities and craft, socialising also plays a large part in the group.

"We are a big social group, they're a terrific group of people and everyone is welcome,” MsHarmer said.