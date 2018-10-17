Mikayla lands amongst the stars

OUR CHAMPIONS: Prenzlau State School student Mikayla Symonds and her pony Bevenlee Astronomer (aka Astro) after winning the combined training 45cm class at the Australian Interschool Equestrian Championships.

OUR CHAMPIONS: Prenzlau State School student Mikayla Symonds and her pony Bevenlee Astronomer (aka Astro) after winning the combined training 45cm class at the Australian Interschool Equestrian Championships. ALI KUCHEL

EQUESTRIAN: After six days on the road, nearly 4000km and three days of competition, Prenzlau horse rider Mikayla Symonds has returned home a champion.

The year five Prenzlau State School student capped off her third Australian Interschool Equestrian Championships with a victory in the combined training 45cm class.

Partnered with her Arabian riding pony Bevenlee Astronomer (also known as Astro) the duo journeyed to Werribee, Victoria, competing in three competitions representing Queensland this month.

They also claimed a fifth place in the novice dressage and a third in the show horse competition.

For Mikayla, parading with Bevenlee Astronomer in the centre's indoor arena after securing their championship prize was a highlight.

"I reckon he did the best dressage test he has done in a long time with me," Mikayla said.

Mikayla Symonds and Bevenlee Astronomer competing in the 45cm Combined Training event at the Australian Interschool Equestrian Championships, October 2018. OzShots

"He felt more comfortable, confident and he was listening to me a bit more."

The combined training requires horse and rider to compete in a dressage test and one round of show jumping.

More than 400 combinations from across Australia competed at the event, a competition Mikayla hopes to return to next year.

With Bevenlee Astronomer's extensive dressage training, Mikayla has her sights set on one competition next year.

"I would love to go again, but next year we are just going to do dressage because he's a Prix St George horse," Mikayla said.

Mikayla Symonds and Bevenlee Astronomer competing in dressage at the Australian Interschool Equestrian Championships, October 2018. OzShots

Her journey to the national championships was assisted by the Prenzlau State School P&C Committee and her school principal Lisa Noonan, a team Mikayla was grateful for.

"The P&C and Mrs Noonan did a lot for me, they helped and made a lot of events happen," she said.

Mrs Noonan said the school was proud of their only horse rider.

"Mikayla has been the only rider that has been part of our equestrian team for a number of years and has given our school a good reputation because of her great sportsmanship," she said.

"As a small school, we couldn't be prouder, she has certainly put us on the map."