Miguel Maestre cooks up a storm in the Lockyer Valley

IN GOOD HANDS: Kerri Beasley, Miguel Maestre and Angela Brown at Miguel's Cooking School event held at Faith Lutheran College, Plainland.
IN GOOD HANDS: Kerri Beasley, Miguel Maestre and Angela Brown at Miguel's Cooking School event held at Faith Lutheran College, Plainland.
Lachlan Mcivor
by

FRESH from hosting the 2017 Lockyer Valley Business, Training and Apprenticeship Awards on Saturday night, renowned chef Miguel Maestre was back in the kitchen on Sunday.

He led an intimate cooking event for 23 participants at Faith Lutheran College, Plainland to help them create his signature paella dish, as well as churros con chocolate, which were later served to a room full of special guests.

Locals also joined in with the Garage Sale Trail across the weekend, looking for treasure as homes, groups and businesses from around Australia set up shop to sell their unwanted goods.

Check out some photos of the weekend's action on our gallery below:

