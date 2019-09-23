Menu
Login
Offbeat

Migrants dressed as volleyball team nabbed

23rd Sep 2019 8:35 AM

Ten migrants who dressed as a volleyball team in an attempt to fly from Athens to Switzerland have been arrested by Greek police.

Officials at the airport alerted authorities when the passports they provided did not correspond with the identities of the passengers.

Police later discovered that none of the 10 belonged to a sports club and that the passports had all been reported lost, stolen or expired.

The 10 volleyball-clad men actually came from Syria. Greek police released a picture of the group in their outfits, holding two volleyballs, on Sunday. The arrest itself took place on Saturday.

Migrants carrying fake documents are stopped almost daily at Greek airports, often shortly before departing flights. In some cases, migrants have received help from airport employees who were working with human traffickers.

disguise migrants volleyball team

Top Stories

    Summer starts with opening of Somerset pools

    Summer starts with opening of Somerset pools

    News Start these spring school holidays in style with a refreshing dip at a local pool

    Weed cases on the rise following gusty winds

    Weed cases on the rise following gusty winds

    News the spread of invasive Fireweed can have catastrophic consequences

    Council making call to stamp out Somerset Blackspots

    Council making call to stamp out Somerset Blackspots

    News Mobile connection in Linville is very poor