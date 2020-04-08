Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

Midnight countdown for cruise ships’ exit

by Sonia Kohlbacher
7th Apr 2020 5:20 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

HEALTH Minister Steven Miles has highlighted the need to stop cruise ships docking in Queensland, with 80 per cent of the state's coronavirus fatalities linked to ships.

All cruise ships anchored in Queensland waters will leave by tonight as the state continues to crack down on movements to limit the spread of COVID-19.

Dr Miles said four of Queensland's five fatalities from the coronavirus were from people who had been on cruise ships.

Passengers accounted for 119 cases of the virus in Queensland and another six people had caught the virus from them.

"We need to stop these cruise ships coming into Queensland and bringing the virus," he said.

Nine cruise ships had been off the coast and the four that remain have been ordered to exit Queensland waters by a minute before midnight tonight.

 

 

The Pacific Dawn off the coast of Caloundra as a family heads to the beach yesterday. Picture: Lachie Millard
The Pacific Dawn off the coast of Caloundra as a family heads to the beach yesterday. Picture: Lachie Millard

 

coronaviruspromo

Originally published as Midnight countdown for cruise ships' exit

More Stories

coronavirus covid-19 cruise ships editors picks queensland

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Lack of underground water could create local hay shortage

        premium_icon Lack of underground water could create local hay shortage

        News Rain earlier this year is already a forgotten memory for some hay growers, with lucerne being left to die without water

        Thieves toss young child to road in daylight car jacking

        premium_icon Thieves toss young child to road in daylight car jacking

        News Police are hunting for the man who car jacked a mum’s car with a three-year-old...

        Coronavirus Gatton: all you need to know today

        Coronavirus Gatton: all you need to know today

        Health National death toll hits 45 as cruise ships ordered off QLD coast

        West Moreton follows statewide coronavirus trend

        premium_icon West Moreton follows statewide coronavirus trend

        News It has been five days since the region has diagnosed a coronavirus patient.