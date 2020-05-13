Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A man has been fined for breaching COVID-19 restrictions.
A man has been fined for breaching COVID-19 restrictions.
Crime

Midnight beach gathering ends in coronavirus fine

Zizi Averill
13th May 2020 9:51 AM | Updated: 11:12 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A 22-YEAR-OLD man has been slapped with a $1334 fine for ignoring coronavirus restrictions on a Bowen beach.

Police allege the young man was with multiple other people at a beach gathering at Rose Bay, at 12.46am on Saturday May 9.

Senior Constable Steve Smith said this was not the first time the man had been warned about ignoring social distancing rules, with a prior infringement notice on April 24.

But Snr Cnst Smith said there had been a huge decrease in fines.

Grieving nephew in court for drug driving

No jail time for man who whipped 8-year-old twins

Magistrate blasts woman over terrible behaviour

Only one infringement notice was issued last weekend, while 12 fines were slapped down between Saturday May 2 and Sunday May 3, he said.

"Police wish to thank residents who are abiding by the restrictions for their continued efforts and hope to see another decrease in compliance fines in the weeks to come," Snr Cnst Smith said.

"Officers across the district have maintained efforts patrolling areas such as shopping centres, boat ramps, beaches and recreation parks to ensure compliance."

More Stories

bowen bowen crime coronavirus fines coronavirus mackay coronavirus restrictions coronavirus whitsundays editors picks mackay mackay crime mackay police senior constable steve smith
Mackay Daily Mercury

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        One Qld case recorded as easing of restrictions looms

        One Qld case recorded as easing of restrictions looms

        News Annastacia Palaszczuk has revealed there has been just one case of coronavirus recorded in the state overnight, ending a run of two days in a row without one.

        • 13th May 2020 10:53 AM
        Thousands available in fire recovery funds

        premium_icon Thousands available in fire recovery funds

        News A joint state and federal funding scheme is offering up to $100,000 in grants to...

        • 13th May 2020 10:30 AM
        GREEN LIGHT: Lockyer PT to resume outdoor fitness sessions

        premium_icon GREEN LIGHT: Lockyer PT to resume outdoor fitness sessions

        News A Gatton personal trainer will lace up her running shoes this weekend, along with...

        Corona cops who’ll enforce our restaurant rules

        premium_icon Corona cops who’ll enforce our restaurant rules

        News Regular law-enforcement officers could be freed up