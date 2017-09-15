Mick's hot rod is not gathering dust

TURNING HEADS: Mick Wurzer stands alongside his 1923 Ford T-Bucket, which he regularly takes out for drives, no matter how big or small.

TURNING HEADS: Mick Wurzer stands alongside his 1923 Ford T-Bucket, which he regularly takes out for drives, no matter how big or small. Lachlan McIvor

FOR those who spend countless hours working away on their cars, it might only be once in a blue moon that they take it out on the road, for fear of anything happening to their pride and joy.

For Mick Wurzer and his 1923 Ford T-Bucket, that isn't much of an issue.

Even if it's just for a quick trip down to the shops for milk and bread, he has no hesitation jumping in his hot rod and hitting the road.

"I didn't buy it to leave it in the shed,” Mr Wurzer said.

"It does get a fair few stone chips on the front of it but that's to be expected.”

The Lockrose local bought the car at the end of 2016 and although he hasn't owned it for long, he has quickly formed a deep attachment.

"I've always wanted to buy one, I just jumped on the internet and there was one for sale at Mt Tamborine, done a bit of work to it... jazzed it up a little bit more,” he said.

"I've been into bikes, buggies, trikes and boats and I always wanted a bucket.

"When I did some homework about it, the car actually originated in Regency Downs... and the chap that I bought it off is Corey Parker's uncle, bit of a small world isn't it?”

The car is powered by a 327 Chevy engine. Lachlan McIvor

Mr Wurzer said, with a 327 Chevy engine powering it, the car was an absolute joy to get behind the wheel.

"If I go down to Woollies to get milk and bread, I'm in the thing, I bought it to drive it,” he laughed.

"It's very easy to drive, very easy to steer but a bit rough on the suspension - you can't have it all.

"Any opportunity I get to jump in, I get in and go.”

The unique design of the car matched with its striking purple exterior tends to catch the eye.

Whenever he takes it out, Mr Wurzer is guaranteed to have at least one person approach him to have a chat about the car or, more commonly, snap a picture on their phone.

"I tend to be a little bit of a shy person at times but then you start talking... I don't mind it, it's a bit of learning curve but you do meet a lot of people,” he said.

The admiration for his car doesn't end at the car park.

The Ford was named as the best hot rod at the Lowood Truck Show at the end of August. Lachlan McIvor

He took the Ford to the Lowood Truck Show at the end of August and won a trophy for the best hot rod at the event.

While showing it at the Logan Car Show six months ago, Mr Wurzer's ride was picked out for the best individual award.

"I was really stoked about that, there was a lot of cars there, a lot of buckets too,” he said.

He is set to drive it down to Canberra for the annual car festival Summernats around Christmas time with his 16-year-old son, which will take two days on the road.

"He really likes it,” he said.

"He just got his L's, he asked me the other day actually (if he could get in and drive it).

"It's probably not the right time for him to drive it just yet but he'll get there.”