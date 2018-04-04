Menu
Login
News

Michelle's big run into the history books

HISTORIC MOMENT: Gatton Hospital nurse Michelle Hunter on her leg of the Queen's Baton Relay on Thursday.
HISTORIC MOMENT: Gatton Hospital nurse Michelle Hunter on her leg of the Queen's Baton Relay on Thursday. Francis Witsenhuysen
Francis Witsenhuysen
by

CARRYING the Queen's baton through Gatton was an "amazing experience” Michelle Hunter will never forget.

Ms Hunter was the seventh Lockyer batonbearer to run with history last Thursday, carrying the baton along a section of William St and past Gatton Hospital, where she works as a nurse in the emergency department.

"It went in a flash,” Ms Hunter said.

"It was pretty exciting to have all your work friends and family and everybody cheering you on - and for my kids to be able to see it and then their kids - that's pretty special.”

Ms Hunter was originally nominated by her daughter, Katelyn, to take part in the historic Queen's Baton Relay for her decision to pursue a nursing career as a mature-aged student.

"I went back to university while I had four young children,” Ms Hunter said.

"Katelyn, who is now 20, thought it was a great achievement and was quite inspired so she nominated me.

"About 44,000 people were nominated and only 3600 were chosen, so that's a pretty major achievement.”

Topics:  batonbearer gatton gatton hospital michelle hunter queen's baton relay 2018

Gatton Star

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Scoot over holiday boredom

Scoot over holiday boredom

Making the most of the break, riders rolled into Laidley Skate Park today.

Last runner makes an entrance

ARRIVING IN STYLE: Batonbearer Claire Keefer rides into the Gatton Showgrounds on a carriage.

Claire Keefer made a spectacular entrance at the Gatton Showgrounds.

Valley rocks out at Queen's Baton Relay festivities

SMOOTH: Pop group Justice Crew wowed the crowd at the QBR Community Celebration in Gatton on Thursday.

Hundreds braved the weather for the QBR Community Celebration.

Old Fernvale Bakery raises thousands

SOLID EFFORT: Bill Rose with Lady Cilento Hospital's Andrew Thomas at the bakery's final auction last Thursday.

The Old Fernvale Bakery delivers for unwell children.

Local Partners